EY announces general availability of EY Blockchain Analyzer: Reconciler

NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The EY organization today announced the production release of the third generation of EY Blockchain Analyzer: Reconciler. This updated version has been migrated into blockchain.ey.com and is now available for the first time to EY non-audit clients and continues to support the EY Audit teams. The tool offers various features including importing enterprise records, reconciling off-chain enterprise records with on-chain transactions and tracking wallet balances.

The updated version introduces a digital signature verification feature that allows users to demonstrate account ownership without executing transactions.

David Byrd, EY Blockchain Strategy Leader, Assurance, Ernst and Young LLP, says:

"The latest version of the EY Blockchain Analyzer: Reconciler with the digital signature verification feature is a great enhancement for EY Audit teams and clients, allowing demonstration of ownership of thousands of wallet addresses without the need to move cryptocurrencies. I'm excited about replatforming the product on blockchain.ey.com and providing simplified access to EY Audit teams and approved clients. This will ultimately accelerate the development and deployment of new features and functionality while enhancing the ability to scale."

In addition to being actively used in 30 EY Audit engagements, EY Blockchain Analyzer: Reconciler has been used in conjunction with providing EY professional services to multiple non-audit clients, including Blockchain.Com. With the move to blockchain.ey.com, EY non-audit clients will be able to access the tool directly through a SaaS model.

The EY Blockchain Analyzer: Reconciler supports data for five blockchains: Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum and Ethereum Classic. As part of the EY roadmap, EY engineering teams are continually working to add support for blockchain data across multiple additional chains based on client demand and to support the evolving needs of clients, such as staking rewards in proof of stake networks.

Enterprises interested in using EY Blockchain Analyzer: Reconciler for transaction monitoring and reconciliation can find more information at blockchain.ey.com. Client acceptance for making the tool available is subject to regulatory restrictions.

