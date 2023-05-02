EY Announces Stephanie Klein of Braviant Holdings as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Midwest Award Finalist

Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates ambitious entrepreneurs who are building bolder futures

CHICAGO, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Stephanie Klein, CEO of Braviant Holdings, was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Midwest Award finalist. Now in its 37th year, Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for transformative entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who are building a more equitable, sustainable and prosperous world for all.

Stephanie was selected as a finalist by an independent panel of judges. Entrepreneurs were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

"I am honored and humbled to be recognized for the results I have achieved driving profitable, purpose-driven growth and creating sustainable long-term value in the fintech space," said Stephanie Klein. "The work we do at Braviant Holdings to break down credit barriers and create a path to prime for over 100 million U.S. adults with less than perfect credit is more important than ever given the current macroeconomic environment. I am grateful to have an incredible team who shares my vision of a world without credit barriers and is instrumental in making that vision a reality. Being selected as a finalist for such a prestigious award further validates the importance of Braviant's mission, and I am inspired to continue pushing every single day to help everyday Americans access higher quality credit products and graduate to lower rates over time as they embark on the path to prime."

Regional award winners will be announced on June 21, 2023, during a special celebration. The winners will then be considered by the National judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2024.

The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 11,000 entrepreneurs throughout the US since its inception in 1986, and it has grown to recognize business leaders across 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.

Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards include presenting sponsors PNC Bank, N.A.; SAP America; and the Kauffman Foundation. In the Midwest, sponsors also include regional Platinum sponsors, Cresa Global, Inc., DLA Piper, LaSalle Network, and Marsh-McLennan; regional Gold sponsor, Becker Professional Education; and regional Silver sponsor, ADP.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National Overall Award winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. Visit ey.com/us/eoy.

About EY Private

As Advisors to the ambitious™, EY Private professionals possess the experience and passion to support private businesses and their owners in unlocking the full potential of their ambitions. EY Private teams offer distinct insights born from the long EY history of working with business owners and entrepreneurs. These teams support the full spectrum of private enterprises including private capital managers and investors and the portfolio businesses they fund, business owners, family businesses, family offices and entrepreneurs. Visit ey.com/us/private.

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com .

About Braviant Holdings

Braviant Holdings is a digital lending platform that combines breakthrough technology and machine learning to empower consumers with better credit solutions. Our next-generation approach to lending reduces credit barriers and creates a Path to Prime® to help millions of underbanked consumers build credit history, reduce their cost of borrowing, and take control of their personal finances regardless of credit score. To learn more about Braviant, visit www.braviantholdings.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ey-announces-stephanie-klein-of-braviant-holdings-as-an-entrepreneur-of-the-year-2023-midwest-award-finalist-301813146.html

SOURCE Braviant Holdings