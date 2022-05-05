EY Announces Thomas J. Colaiezzi of LifeBrand as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Greater Philadelphia Award Finalist

WEST CHESTER, Pa., May 5, 2022 Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Thomas J. Colaiezzi of LifeBrand was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Greater Philadelphia Award finalist. Entrepreneur Of The Year® is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who think big to succeed.

Colaiezzi was selected by a panel of independent judges according to the following criteria – entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact – among other core contributions and attributes.

"It's an honor to be named a finalist for Entrepreneur Of The Year®, the world's most prestigious business award for entrepreneurs," said Thomas J. Colaiezzi, LifeBrand's President and Chief Executive Officer. "I'm so pleased to be recognized among the other visionary finalists in Greater Philadelphia and am inspired by their individual and collective achievements and leadership."

Co-Founded by Colaiezzi in 2018 and headquartered in West Chester, PA, LifeBrand focuses on strengthening both individual and corporate brands by quickly detecting potentially harmful social media content with the option to edit or delete. Through LifeBrand, Colaiezzi aims to help educate, protect and help others build a positive brand and create a positive impact through social media.

Regional award winners will be announced on June 23rd. The regional winner will then be considered by the National independent judging panel and National awards will be presented in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year Award™ in June 2023.

For over 35 years EY US has celebrate the unstoppable entrepreneurs who are building a more equitable, sustainable and prosperous world for all. The Entrepreneur Of The Year® program has recognized more than 10,000 US executives since its inception in 1986.

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are presented by PNC Bank.

In Greater Philadelphia, sponsors also include Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN); CRESA; Ballard Spahr LLP; Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP; Murray Devine & Company and Troutman Pepper LLP.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year® :

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries.

About EY Private:

As Advisors to the ambitious™, EY Private professionals possess the experience and passion to support private businesses and their owners in unlocking the full potential of their ambitions. EY Private teams offer distinct insights born from the long EY history of working with business owners and entrepreneurs. These teams support the full spectrum of private enterprises including private capital managers and investors and the portfolio businesses they fund, business owners, family businesses, family offices and entrepreneurs. Visit ey.com/us/private

About EY:

EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets. Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate. Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

Ernst & Young LLP is a client-serving member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited operating in the US.

About LIFEBRAND:

LifeBrand believes in the value of a strong personal brand on social media. LifeBrand has and will continue to develop the most advanced technology to detect and remove potentially harmful content from users' social media pages with secure AI-powered solutions for both individuals and businesses. With their patent-pending FCRA and EEOC compliant technology, they have built a safer, more compliant way to perform social media health checks and risk mitigation to protect the privacy and rights of employees and employers, and also provide a secure way for individuals to scan and analyze their social media accounts from the point of inception with a simple click.

