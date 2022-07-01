EY Names Tim and Chris Vanderhook of Viant Technology as Entrepreneurs of the Year® 2022 Pacific Southwest Award Winners

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP), a leading people-based advertising software company, today announced that its Co-Founders Tim and Chris Vanderhook were named Entrepreneurs Of The Year® 2022 Pacific Southwest Award winners by Ernst & Young LLP (EY US).

Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who think big to succeed. An independent panel of judges selected both Tim and Chris Vanderhook based on their entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

"Being acknowledged for our hard work and growth over the past year by EY is such an honor,” said Tim Vanderhook, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Viant Technology. "We are so pleased with the receptivity our solution has maintained in the ad tech and mar-tech ecosystem and we are looking forward to our continued success.”

"We have a stellar team and are beyond proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish together,” added Chris Vanderhook, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, Viant Technology. "EY’s recognition is a testament to the commitment and dedication of everyone on our team who prides themselves on delivering best-in-class solutions that make a difference to brands and the connections they look to build with their customers.”

As Pacific Southwest award winners, Tim and Chris will now be considered by the National independent panel of judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2022 National Awards. National finalists and winners, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2023.

The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has honored the inspirational leadership of entrepreneurs such as:

Cherie Kloss of SnapNurse

Saeju Jeong of Noom

Joe DeSimone of Carbon, Inc.

Howard Schultz of Starbucks Coffee Company

Jodi Berg of Vitamix

Reid Hoffman and Jeff Weiner of LinkedIn Corporation

Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are presented by PNC Bank. In the Pacific Southwest Region, sponsors also include Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC (Premium Sponsor), Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth, P.C. (Orange County Market Sponsor), Tangram LLC (Orange County Market Sponsor), Cooley LLP (San Diego Market Sponsor), Keyser LLC (Arizona Market Sponsor) and DLA Piper LLP (Arizona Supporting Sponsor).

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National overall winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. ey.com/us/eoy

About EY Private

As Advisors to the ambitious™, EY Private professionals possess the experience and passion to support private businesses and their owners in unlocking the full potential of their ambitions. EY Private teams offer distinct insights born from the long EY history of working with business owners and entrepreneurs. These teams support the full spectrum of private enterprises including private capital managers and investors and the portfolio businesses they fund, business owners, family businesses, family offices and entrepreneurs. Visit ey.com/us/private

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

Ernst & Young LLP is a client-serving member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited operating in the US.

About Viant Technology Inc.

Viant® is a leading people-based advertising software company that enables marketers and their agencies to centralize the planning, buying, and measurement of their advertising investments across most channels. Viant’s self-service Demand Side Platform (DSP), Adelphic®, is an enterprise software platform enabling marketers to execute programmatic advertising campaigns across Connected TV, Linear TV, mobile, desktop, audio, and digital out-of-home channels. Viant’s Identity Resolution capabilities have linked 115 million U.S. households to more than 1 billion connected devices and are combined with access to more than 280,000 audience attributes from more than 70 data partners. Viant is an Ad Age 2021 Best Places to Work award winner and the Adelphic DSP is featured on AdExchanger’s 2021 Programmatic Power Players list. To learn more, visit viantinc.com and adelphic.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220701005343/en/