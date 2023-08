EY Rejects TPG's Bid For its Consulting Business

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Ernst & Young's audit and consulting businesses just can't quit each other.In the latest round of declaring their newly renewed everlasting love, EY recently rejected a bid from private equity giant TPG to take a stake in the consulting business and complete the firm's now-scrapped divorce, according to a report Wednesday from the Financial Times. Fittingly for accountants, it seems love, like taxes, springs eternal.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel