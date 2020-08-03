Eye-Catching Children's Books Featured in LibraryBub Selection for August

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LibraryBub, an industry first, was founded in 2015. It is dedicated to making strong, mutual connections between indie and small-press authors and an extensive network of libraries. Imbued with the enthusiasm and ambition of its founder, the USA Today bestselling author Alinka Rutkowska, the core commitment of the LibraryBub service, which has been working with all major libraries for more than four years, is to help librarians to identify acclaimed books from the independent publishing sector. Offering an extensive range of outreach and output, Rutkowska enables thousands of emerging authors to achieve publishing success.

The August list of remarkable books by self-publishing authors appears below. The selected publications have been enthusiastically received by independent critics and are already proving popular with devotees and newfound readers alike. Some have already become Amazon best sellers in their particular categories, while the jewels among the selected books have won awards within the independent publishing sector. LibraryBub introduces thousands of librarians to bestselling and award-winning books from the independent publishing sector. These books hold immense potential for enhancing the lives of their readers. Breakthrough novelist Akwaeke Emezi recalls, "I started reading and writing my own stories when I was about 4 or 5, and every adult in my life encouraged it heavily. They gave me books, they let me spend hours in the library, they bought me more books, and made sure reading was an organic part of my life. It was — in retrospect— such a gift they gave me." Librarians enable writers to make that kind of difference to people's lives and LibraryBub CEO Alinka Rutkowska considers it a privilege to support them in that role.

Below is August's selection by category.

FICTION

Literature & Fiction

Ashes Like Bread: a biblical novel of Lamech and his two wives by Jean Hoefling ISBN: 978-1732614604

Freedom's Call by Douglas Cornelius ISBN: 978-1633572072

Mystery & Thriller

No One Will Hear Your Screams by Thomas O'Callaghan ISBN: 978-1952225147

Science Fiction & Fantasy

Darkness in the Light by Sheldon A. Woodson ISBN: 978-1980637219

Soul Drinker by Matthew Yard ISBN: 978-1943386833

Children's

Captain Mama's Surprise / La Sorpresa de Capitán Mamá (Book Two of the Captain Mama series) by Graciela Tiscareño-Sato ISBN: 978-0997309003

Growing Up Poetry by Jennelle L. White ISBN: 978-0997861235

The Surprise Circus by Carol Soloway and Aria Soloway ISBN: 978-1641842693

NON-FICTION

Biographies & Memoirs

Alaskan People: stories of yesteryear and today by Edward May ISBN: 978-0692858776

Digger: a memoir by Barbara McCollough ISBN: 978-1734393613

Warrior Spirit Rising: a Native American spiritual journey by Dianna Good Sky ISBN: 979-8652722777

Business

Selling through Your Heart by Shirlene Reeves ISBN: 978-1944335953

Education

Course Design Formula: how to teach anything to anyone online by Rebecca Frost Cuevas ISBN: 978-1732782310

Health & Fitness

Stressed in the U.S.: 12 tools to tackle anxiety, loneliness, tech-addiction and more by Meg Van Deusen ISBN: 978-1734032413

Politics & Social Sciences

The World Encyclopedia of Serial Killers, Volume One (A-D) by Susan Hall ISBN: 978-1952225048

Religion & Spirituality

Blessed Within by Betty C. Dudney ISBN: 978-1688225565

From the Garden into Eternity: your choice by Pearl Nsiah-Kumi ISBN: 978-1947445253

Self-Help

7 Jewels in the Crown (Book Three of the Queen series) by Najmunnisa Abdul Kader ISBN: 978-1691823918

You Are the Rock Star by Alexander Woodrow ISBN: 978-1732022010

Writing Skills

Make Your Mess Your Memoir by Anna David ISBN: 978-1951407223

Children's fantasy writer Neil Holland is impressed with how his books "have had great exposure through LibraryBub", being seen on ABC, CBS and NBC networks as well as being brought to the attention of many librarians.

Librarians can register for LibraryBub at http://librarybub.com/

Independent publishers are invited to visit http://librarybub.com/authors/ to submit their books for consideration.

Media Contact:

Alinka Rutkowska

alinka@authorremake.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eye-catching-childrens-books-featured-in-librarybub-selection-for-august-301104636.html

SOURCE LibraryBub