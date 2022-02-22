EYEBUYDIRECT AND AFTERPAY PARTNER TO OFFER 'BUY NOW, PAY LATER' PAYMENTS

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EyeBuyDirect , the leading online retailer for prescription eyewear, and Afterpay , the leader in "Buy Now, Pay Later" payments, today announced a partnership to bring flexible spending to customers shopping online at the popular direct-to-consumer eyewear company.

Through this partnership, EyeBuyDirect customers using Afterpay will be able to make purchases and pay for them in four interest-free installments, due every two weeks.¹ Customers will receive their choice of eyewear products, with the ability to pay over time.

"Eyewear can be expensive, and while EyeBuyDirect is known for affordability, we understand it is still an extra expense," said Jim Merk, Brand Director at EyeBuyDirect. "Partnering with Afterpay was a natural way for us to make it possible for anyone to purchase our eyewear. Cost should not be a prohibiting factor in anyone's decision when it comes to their glasses."

"Consumers turn to Afterpay as a flexible way to pay for eyewear which is an essential everyday item," said Zahir Khoja, Afterpay's General Manager of North America. "We're excited to partner with EyeBuyDirect to provide their loyal customer base with an affordable and simple way to access an expansive collection of eyewear."

Customers can select Afterpay at checkout on EyeBuyDirect's website. The service is completely free for consumers who pay on time and does not require the need to take out a traditional loan, pay upfront fees or interest. Today, more than 20 million North American customers have signed up to use Afterpay at over 100,000 global retailers.[2]

About Afterpay Limited

Afterpay Limited is transforming the way we pay by allowing customers to buy products immediately and pay for their purchases over four installments, always interest-free. The service is completely free for customers who pay on time - helping people spend responsibly without incurring interest. As of June 30, 2021, Afterpay is offered by more than 100,000 of the world's favorite retailers and 20 million+ active customers have adopted the service.

Afterpay is currently available in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United States and the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Spain, where it is known as Clearpay. Afterpay is on a mission to power an economy in which everyone wins. Afterpay is a wholly owned subsidiary of Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ).

About EyeBuyDirect

EyeBuyDirect is the best place to buy eyewear online. Our goal is to make quality eye care accessible to everyone. Established in 2006, EyeBuyDirect is reframing the eyewear game by making it easier to find quality eyeglasses and sunglasses. Offering over 3,000 affordable and stylish frames, EyeBuyDirect owns the entire process: from frames design and craftsmanship to eyeglasses manufacturing. We offer convenient innovations such as, 2-day delivery and a Virtual Try-On feature allowing customers to find the perfect style of eyewear for their face shape. For every order placed, a pair of glasses is donated to the most underserved communities worldwide through our Buy 1 Give 1 program.

