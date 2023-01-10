Eyebuydirect Encourages Shoppers to Buy 1 Give 1

DTC retailer urges consumers to kick-start 2023 by giving to those in need

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyebuydirect , the leading online retailer for prescription eyewear, is urging shoppers to start their year by giving back through the brand's Buy 1 Give 1 program. Launched in 2018, Eyebuydirect's Buy 1 Give 1 program donates prescription eyeglasses to those in need, with the goal of empowering everyone to actively participate in essential everyday activities such as learning, working and playing. Anyone who orders glasses on Eyebuydirect's website can easily opt in to the brand's Buy 1 Give 1 program and can choose the country in which Eyebuydirect will send eyewear, without paying any extra fees.

With nearly one-third of the world's population in need of prescription eyewear, Eyebuydirect is a proud member of Vision for Life – a global strategic program launched in 2015 by Eyebuydirect's parent company, EssilorLuxottica, dedicated to eliminating poor vision by providing underserved communities access to free vision care. Through this program, over 1.6 million pairs of glasses have been committed to those in need in Asia, Africa, Australia and South America.

While the giving season might be over, Eyebuydirect is encouraging customers to continue supporting those in need. The Buy 1 Give 1 program can be selected after purchasing any of the brand's nearly 3,000 styles. Upon checkout, customers have the option to select the country they'd like the second pair of glasses sent and will receive a notification from Eyebuydirect confirming the donation has been made.

For additional information about Eyebuydirect or to shop the latest styles, please visit: https://www.eyebuydirect.com/ .

About Eyebuydirect

Established in 2006, Eyebuydirect is a leading online destination for prescription eyewear that delivers on style, convenience, and quality. With over 3,000 styles of frames starting at $6 USD/$9 CAD, Eyebuydirect is committed to helping everyone celebrate their individuality with the perfect frames to fit their personality. Eyebuydirect offers Virtual Try-On on mobile devices and computers to make online eyewear accurate and easy. Customers can choose 2-Day Delivery on hundreds of our top styles to get frames fast. Through our Buy 1 Give 1 Program, customers can have Eyebuydirect donate a pair of glasses to some of the most underserved communities worldwide at checkout. Eyebuydirect is a subsidiary of EssilorLuxottica, a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses.

To learn more, please visit us at www.eyebuydirect.com or on Facebook, Twitter,Instagram andTikTok.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eyebuydirect-encourages-shoppers-to-buy-1-give-1-301717183.html

SOURCE Eyebuydirect