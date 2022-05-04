EYEBUYDIRECT LAUNCHES NEW NATURAL WONDER COLLECTION

Right ahead of Mother's Day weekend, the stylish collection celebrates individuality and strength

LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EyeBuyDirect , the leading online retailer for prescription eyewear, today is launching a new collection – Natural Wonder.

The Natural Wonder collection celebrates the strength and individuality found in mother nature. Each frame in the collection features a "natural stone surfacing effect," mimicking the way stones, particularly marble and gemstones, have completely unique patterns made up of a rich combination of lines and marbling for a bold, earthy, and powerful look – bringing to life the idea that "no two stones are alike."

The frames are the perfect gift for the upcoming Mother's Day holiday, complementing the uniqueness found in each mother and special woman in your life. The Natural Wonder collection will be included in EyeBuyDirect's Mother's Day Buy 1 Get 1 sale, allowing you to buy a pair for yourself and gift a pair, or celebrate mom and her style with two unique pairs for a look she will never forget.

Each purchase also gives customers the opportunity to give back through their Buy 1 Give 1 program supporting Vision for Life; allowing customers to decide where a free pair of prescription eyeglasses should go: let the gift continue to give beyond the holiday.

The new collection, as well as EyeBuyDirect's entire line of frames--blue light filtering lenses, sunglasses and readers--can be shopped exclusively on EyeBuyDirect.com. For additional information or to shop, please visit: https://www.eyebuydirect.com/.

About EyeBuyDirect

EyeBuyDirect is the best place to buy eyewear online. Our goal is to make quality eye care accessible to everyone. Established in 2006, EyeBuyDirect is reframing the eyewear game by making it easier to find quality eyeglasses and sunglasses. Offering over 3,000 affordable and stylish frames, EyeBuyDirect owns the entire process: from frames design and craftsmanship to eyeglasses manufacturing. We offer convenient innovations such as, 2-day delivery and a Virtual Try-On feature allowing customers to find the perfect style of eyewear for their face shape. For every order placed, a pair of glasses is donated to the most underserved communities worldwide through our Buy 1 Give 1 program.

