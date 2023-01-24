Eyebuydirect Unveils its 2023 Eye-catching Trends

Retro frames, aviators, bright colors and tinted lenses are set to lead eyewear trends

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyebuydirect, the leading online retailer for prescription eyewear, announced today 2023 will be the year of retro looks, bold colors, and tinted lenses. This news follows the company's 2023 Eyewear Trends Report earlier this month. In addition, Eyeglass wearers will be experimenting with new shapes and sizes to fit their face for sunglasses and everyday eyewear. Eyebuydirect has pinpointed these standout trends for the year:

Retro is back in a BIG way: Angular-shaped sunglasses calling back to the 70s and 80s, complete with translucent frames, will be top of mind for consumers, along with thicker, chunkier acetate face fronts.





Angular-shaped sunglasses calling back to the 70s and 80s, complete with translucent frames, will be top of mind for consumers, along with thicker, chunkier acetate face fronts. Aviators will change shape: It's true aviators never go out of style, but in 2023, the classic oversized aviator will be replaced with a more rectangular, narrow shape that's a bit edgier and more experimental.





It's true aviators never go out of style, but in 2023, the classic oversized aviator will be replaced with a more rectangular, narrow shape that's a bit edgier and more experimental. The cat-eye is getting a glow-up : Cat-eye frames have been back for a minute, but in 2023 the iconic style is cooler than ever with fresh silhouettes and more indie undertones.





: Cat-eye frames have been back for a minute, but in 2023 the iconic style is cooler than ever with fresh silhouettes and more indie undertones. Lens tints will be everywhere: Lens tints uplevel any look and, while consumers are used to seeing gray, brown and green tints, 2023 is all about color: From sapphire blue and purple smoke, to cooler shades of mint and champagne, lens tints will have their eyewear moment this year.

With frames starting at $6, 2-Day Delivery, Virtual try-on and the option to choose from thousands of styles, Eyebuydirect empowers customers to express their every vision with affordable eyewear that makes a statement. For additional information about Eyebuydirect or to shop, please visit: https://www.eyebuydirect.com/.

About Eyebuydirect

Established in 2006, Eyebuydirect is a leading online destination for prescription eyewear that delivers on style, convenience, and quality. With over 3,000 styles of frames starting at $6 USD/$9 CAD, Eyebuydirect is committed to helping everyone celebrate their individuality with the perfect frames to fit their personality. Eyebuydirect offers Virtual Try-On on mobile devices and computers to make online eyewear accurate and easy. Customers can choose 2-Day Delivery on hundreds of our top styles to get frames fast. Through our Buy 1 Give 1 Program, customers can have Eyebuydirect donate a pair of glasses to some of the most underserved communities worldwide at checkout. Eyebuydirect is a subsidiary of EssilorLuxottica, a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses.

To learn more, please visit us at www.eyebuydirect.com or on Facebook, Twitter,Instagram andTikTok.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eyebuydirect-unveils-its-2023-eye-catching-trends-301728935.html

SOURCE Eyebuydirect