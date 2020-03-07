Eyecare industry leaders sign Proclamation to focus on key issues facing the future of optometry

BOSTON, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The New England College of Optometry (NECO) and industry leaders made official today an Industry Collaborative Proclamation committing to collaborate on achieving key objectives for the profession of optometry. The signing took place during the SECO 20/20 meeting in Atlanta.

The Proclamation was the result of frank and enlightening discussions during the NECO Industry Collaborative gathering in November 2019. At that meeting, 63 attendees representing 44 industry

partners, media colleagues and optometry employers gathered in Boston alongside representatives from impact the profession and the ophthalmic industry.

"The field of optometry is changing rapidly and it is truly an exciting time to be an OD. And yet, with change comes the need to remain open minded as we discover, adapt, and validate future concepts and resources," emphasizes Howard Purcell, OD, NECO President and CEO. "We believe that together we can all be part of the solution. Although our perspectives may be different at times, it is critical that we come together and focus our energy on the same issues in order to prepare today's optometrist for tomorrow's optometry."

"Jobson joined the signatories of the Proclamation as we believe the future opportunity for optometry within the fast-changing realm of healthcare - from successful patient care and the improvement in outcomes to new updates and models in delivery of that care - impacts providers, payors and patients. This makes it imperative that the industry works together to ask the right questions and explore all new ideas impacting optometry's future," stated Marc Ferrara, CEO of Jobson's Information Services Division.

In the Proclamation, the three key opportunities to focus on are:



Practice Empowerment and Acceleration

Why Optometry? Public Perception and Expectation

The Impact of Technology on Optometry / The Impact of Optometry on Technology

The signatories of the Proclamation include Essilor of America, Jobson, Johnson & Johnson Vision, Luxottica, and NECO. Many other industry leaders and participants also signed the Proclamation exhibiting their support of these key initiatives.

Following the Proclamation signing, signatories committed to working on committees to develop concrete next steps to advance the opportunities defined at the first NECO Industry Collaborative. NECO is also planning the next Industry Collaborative meeting for the fall of 2020.

SOURCE New England College of Optometry