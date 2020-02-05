EYEDAPTIC Selected as Finalist for 2020 SXSW Pitch

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eyedaptic, Inc., a natural vision software company was selected as a finalist in the Augmented & Virtual Reality category for the 12th annual SXSW Pitch® (formerly SXSW Accelerator).

SXSW Pitch is the marquee event of South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Conference & Festivals (March 13 - 22, 2020) Startups Track, where leading startups from around the world showcase some of the most impressive technology innovations to a panel of hand-picked judges and a live audience. Out of the 937 companies that applied to present at SXSW Pitch 2020, Eyedaptic was selected among the 50 finalists spanning 10 separate categories.

The two-day event will be held the first weekend of SXSW Conference & Festivals, Saturday, March 14 and Sunday, March 15, on the fourth floor of the Downtown Hilton Austin, Salon D/E. The event will then culminate with the 2020 SXSW Pitch Awards Ceremony on Sunday evening, March 15, where winning startups from each category and a Best in Show winner will be announced and honored.

SXSW Pitch will feature finalists across the following 10 categories: Artificial Intelligence, Robotics & Voice, Augmented & Virtual Reality, Blockchain, Consumer Technology & CPG, Enterprise & Smart Data, Entertainment & Content, Health, Wearables & Wellbeing, Innovative World Technologies, Smart Cities, Transportation & Logistics, and Social & Culture.

Eyedaptic will present among four other companies in the Augmented & Virtual Reality category on March 14, 2020.

"I am looking forward to sharing our mission on how we Enhance Vision to Revitalize Life" said Eyedaptic CEO and Founder Jay Cormier. "Having the opportunity to present our technology to such a diverse crowd and get the word out on how we can improve millions of lives is an honor."

For over 4 million Americans, low vision is an everyday reality. In fact, visual impairment is actually the leading cause of disability within the United States. Unfortunately, the number of those impacted is increasing annually at a startling rate. There is an immediate need for a reliable, cost-effective and useful solution to help patients in their home setting, perform simple tasks such as continuous text reading and independent tasks of daily living.

"For over a decade, SXSW Pitch has played a pivotal role in shaping the early-stage venture ecosystem, giving promising companies the resources they need to succeed when it matters most and providing high profile exposure through judges from key industry players such as Amazon and Google X," said SXSW Pitch Event Producer Chris Valentine. "Of the 503 companies who have participated since the competition's inception, over 75 percent have gone on to secure funding and 16 percent have been acquired. We're excited to see this year's impressive group of startups take to the stage and show us how their innovations will change the world."

For more information about SXSW Pitch and to view the complete list of finalists, visit: https://www.sxsw.com/pitch.

About Eyedaptic

Eyedaptic is a privately held company that develops visual aid software, enabled by augmented reality hardware, for macular degeneration and other retinal diseases. The proprietary Simulated Natural Vision software goes beyond magnification to enable a fuller field of vision, for those suffering from central vision disorders such as AMD (age-related macular degeneration), to revitalize their quality of life. For more information, please contact info@eyedaptic.com.

About SXSW

SXSW dedicates itself to helping creative people achieve their goals. Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, SXSW is best known for its conference and festivals that celebrate the convergence of the interactive, film, and music industries. An essential destination for global professionals, the event features sessions, showcases, screenings, exhibitions, and a variety of networking opportunities. SXSW proves that the most unexpected discoveries happen when diverse topics and people come together. SXSW 2020 will take place March 13 - 22, 2020. For more information, please visit sxsw.com.

