EyePoint To Build 40K Sq. Ft. Facility To Make EYP-1901, YUTIQ

(RTTNews) - EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYPT), a company focused on serious eye disorders, said Monday that it signed a lease agreement to design and build a 40,000-square-foot production facility in Northbridge, Massachusetts to back its manufacturing programs, including EYP-1901 and YUTIQ. The financial terms of the deal were not known.

The new facility will be constructed and managed by V.E. Properties IX, LLC, and is expected to be functional in the second half of 2024. The drug maker has obtained a $1.9 million of state and local grants with rent starting in the second half of next year.

The facility, which will be good manufacturing practice compliant to meet the U.S. FDA and European Medicines Agency standards, will also support EYP-1901's clinical supply and commercial readiness upon regulatory approval.

EYP-1901 is a sustained delivery anti-vascular endothelial growth factor treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration.

YUTIQ or fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant 0.18 mg is indicated for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.