11.11.2019 10:00:00
ezAccounting 2019-2020 Software Now Available In Bundle Version For the Upcoming Holiday Season
FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2019-2020 combo version of ezAccounting software from Halfpricesoft.com is currently available to streamline the business before the busy holiday season. The discounted cost of $169.00 (Regularly $298.00 per installation) is for a limited time only.
"ezAccounting 2019-2020 software currently being offered as a bundle version for the upcoming busy holiday season," said Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com.
Potential customers can now download and test it for up to 30 days with no obligation to purchase. Test drive at: https://www.halfpricesoft.com/accounting/accounting-software.asp
ezAccounting is the best house accounting solution for small businesses to track income and expense, process payroll, print checks, generate reports and print tax forms. The main features include, but are not limited to:
- Generates invoices, receipts, purchase orders
- Tracks income and expenses
- Generates estimates, invoices and receipts
- Prints checks and tracks transactions
- Manages purchase orders and bill paying
- Processes payroll checks for employees
- Prints tax forms 941, 940, W2 and W3 (Preprinted Copy A Forms required for W2 and W3)
- Generates multiple reports for sales, orders, payroll and other business reports
- Supports multiple companies with one flat rate on the same machine
- Network version available
- Check validation not required
Priced at $149 for a single user version per calendar year, (Limited time offer of $169.00 for 2019 and 2020 bundle version) ezAccounting software is affordable for any size business. Customers seeking a way to simplify business operations are welcome to start the no obligation 30-day test drive today at:
https://www.halfpricesoft.com/accounting/accounting-software.asp
About halfpricesoft.com
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software,
including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
SOURCE halfpricesoft.com
