EZCORP Aktie

EZCORP für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 882641 / ISIN: US3023011063

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
10.07.2026 00:40:15

EZCORP Director Sells $355,000 in Stock Amid a Massive 151% Rally

Director Pablo Lagos Espinosa sold 10,000 shares of Class A Non-Voting Common Stock in EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) on July 6, 2026. SEC Form 4 filingTransaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($35.54); post-transaction value based on July 6, 2026 market close ($35.27).EZCORP, Inc. operates as a leading collateralized lending platform with approximately 8,000 employees and a geographically diversified footprint spanning North America and Latin America. EZCORP's competitive positioning is reinforced by its established store network, brand recognition in the alternative finance space, and integrated retail operations that enhance profitability through collateral monetization.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu EZCORP Inc.

mehr Nachrichten