EZCORP Aktie
WKN: 882641 / ISIN: US3023011063
|
10.07.2026 00:40:15
EZCORP Director Sells $355,000 in Stock Amid a Massive 151% Rally
Director Pablo Lagos Espinosa sold 10,000 shares of Class A Non-Voting Common Stock in EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) on July 6, 2026. SEC Form 4 filingTransaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($35.54); post-transaction value based on July 6, 2026 market close ($35.27).EZCORP, Inc. operates as a leading collateralized lending platform with approximately 8,000 employees and a geographically diversified footprint spanning North America and Latin America. EZCORP's competitive positioning is reinforced by its established store network, brand recognition in the alternative finance space, and integrated retail operations that enhance profitability through collateral monetization.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu EZCORP Inc.
|
08.07.26
|Börse New York in Rot: NASDAQ Composite verbucht Abschläge (finanzen.at)
|
07.07.26
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier EZCORP-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in EZCORP von vor 5 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
30.06.26
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert EZCORP-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in EZCORP von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
23.06.26