EZCORP Aktie
WKN: 882641 / ISIN: US3023011063
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12.05.2026 18:30:20
EZCORP Stock Is Up 130%. One Investor Just Took Millions Off the Table
On May 11, 2026, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc disclosed selling 998,230 shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW), an estimated $23.93 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to a May 11, 2026, SEC filing, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold 998,230 shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) during the first quarter. The estimated value of the shares sold was approximately $23.93 million based on the average closing price for the period. The fund’s quarter-end position in EZCORP stood at 740,771 shares, with a market value of $18.80 million. The total stake’s value fell by $14.97 million from the previous quarter, a change driven by both trading activity and share price movement.EZCORP operates a large network of pawn stores across the United States and Latin America, focusing on collateralized lending and retail sales. The company leverages both physical locations and digital engagement platforms to reach a broad base of customers seeking accessible financial services. Its scale and dual-channel approach provide a competitive advantage in the credit services sector.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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