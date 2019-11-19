Eze Castle Integration Adds Two Senior Leaders to Global Service Organization, David Andrade Joins as Global Service Head, Mike Maguire Joins as VP, Customer Success

BOSTON, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eze Castle Integration, a global managed service provider to the financial sector, today announced that David Andrade has joined as Global Head of Service and Mike Maguire has joined as Vice President of Customer Success. These latest senior appointments support the company's focus on investing in customer success, innovation and engagement efforts so clients can maximize their Eze Castle products and services to help transform their businesses.

Andrade is a proven global service leader with deep experience in shaping and enhancing global service delivery to fuel customer success, engagement and innovative product and service growth. He spent 12 successful years at Eze Castle before moving to eFront in 2016 to transform their service and account management organizations. Maguire, who most recently spent 17 years at Eze Software, brings a demonstrated ability to drive customer success operations and a deep understanding of the investment industry.

"At the core of Eze Castle Integration's success has always been a commitment to premier customer service and delivery of unmatched technology solutions and expertise. The professional histories of both David and Mike intersect directly with Eze Castle Integration's past, present and future," said John Cahaly, CEO at Eze Castle Integration. "Their valuable customer engagement and success experiences and leadership are great assets to Eze Castle Integration as we aim to exceed client expectations at every interaction."

"In returning to Eze Castle Integration, my focus is firmly placed on taking client success, account management and engagement initiatives to new levels. We will continue to always put the client first while enhancing our global community engagement, adapting to client business requirements and ensuring continuous success and satisfaction," said Andrade.

About Eze Castle Integration



Eze Castle Integration is a global managed service provider delivering complete cloud solutions, IT services and cybersecurity to the investment industry. The company's products and services include Technology Consulting, Outsourced IT Support, Public and Private Cloud Services, Cybersecurity Solutions, Business Continuity Planning and Disaster Recovery, Project and Technology Management, Telecommunications, Archiving, Storage and Internet Service. Eze Castle Integration is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Chicago, Dallas, Hong Kong, London, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York, San Francisco, Singapore and Stamford. Learn more at http://www.eci.com.

SOURCE Eze Castle Integration