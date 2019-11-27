Eze Castle Integration Awarded Best Use of Cloud Technology and Best Managed Service Provider at HFM's Asia Services Awards 2019

HONG KONG, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eze Castle Integration, a global managed service and cloud provider to the financial sector, today announced that it has won Best Use of Cloud Technology and Best Managed Servicer Provider in the HFM Asia Services Awards 2019. The HFM Asia Services Awards recognise hedge fund service providers that have demonstrated exceptional client service and innovative product development over the past 12 months.

"Client satisfaction is at the core of everything we do at Eze Castle Integration. We have won both Best Managed Service Provider and Best Use of Cloud Technology for the second time this year, across regions. Repeatedly winning in these categories is a testament of our mission to provide best-in-class IT solutions wrapped in award winning service 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to the alternative investment management sector worldwide. Eze Castle Integration takes great pride in delivering bespoke cloud solutions to our clients across the globe, addressing each individual firm's specific cloud journey – whether that be a public, private or hybrid cloud approach," said Dean Hill, Executive Director, Eze Castle Integration.

Other accolades Eze Castle Integration has been honoured with this year include Best Cyber-Security Solution and Best Cloud Provider in the HFM European Quant Services Awards 2019. Eze Castle Integration is also extremely proud to have been named Best Outsourcing Provider to the Buy Side in the Waters Technology Buy-Side Technology Awards 2019 as well as being ranked as Best Cloud Services Provider in Hedgeweek's USA 2019 Awards Reader Survey.

About Eze Castle Integration

Eze Castle Integration is the global provider of managed IT services, complete cloud solutions and cybersecurity to more than 600 clients worldwide. The company's products and services include Cloud Services, Managed Cyber Security Solutions, Technology Consulting, Outsourced IT Support, Project & Technology Management, Professional Services, Telecommunications, Voice over IP, Business Continuity Planning and Disaster Recovery, Archiving, Storage and Colocation. Eze Castle Integration is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Chicago, Dallas, Hong Kong, London, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York, San Francisco, Singapore and Stamford. Learn more at http://www.eci.com.

SOURCE Eze Castle Integration