Eze Castle Integration Takes Home Two HFM US Hedge Fund Service Awards: Best Use of Cloud Technology and Best Managed Service Provider

BOSTON, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eze Castle Integration, a leading managed service and cloud provider to the financial sector, today announced that it has won Best Managed Service Provider & Best Use of Cloud Technology in the 2019 HFM US Hedge Fund Services Awards. The HFM Awards recognize technology providers that have exemplified world-class service and innovation in the hedge fund and investment industry over the past 12 months.

Eze Castle Integration was also shortlisted in the HFM European Hedge Fund Technology Awards for Best Public Cloud and Best Hybrid/Private Cloud. The global recognition is a testament to Eze Castle Integration's ongoing commitment to providing relevant and complete cloud solutions coupled with outstanding client service to firms worldwide.

"The hedge fund technology environment is everchanging, presenting new opportunities for efficiency and collaboration as well as new risks. At Eze Castle Integration, we are committed to providing the technology guidance and support firms require to operate confidently," said Mary Beth Hamilton, Vice President of Marketing, Eze Castle Integration. "Receiving two prestigious HFM Awards is excellent validation of our client success focus and ability to deliver a portfolio of innovative and secure IT services aligned to the evolving market needs."

Eze Castle Integration follows a security-first approach delivering complete cloud solutions complemented by the support of Eze Castle Integration's award-winning global helpdesk, which operates 24x7x365. Whether using the public cloud, private cloud or a hybrid cloud approach, Eze Castle Integration excels in providing best-in-class solutions that address a firm's specific needs. Eze Castle Integration is a certified Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider.

About Eze Castle Integration

Eze Castle Integration is the leading provider of managed IT services, complete cloud solutions and cybersecurity to more than 600 clients worldwide. The company's products and services include Cloud Services, Managed Cyber Security Solutions, Technology Consulting, Outsourced IT Support, Project & Technology Management, Professional Services, Telecommunications, Voice over IP, Business Continuity Planning and Disaster Recovery, Archiving, Storage and Colocation. Eze Castle Integration is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Chicago, Dallas, Hong Kong, London, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York, San Francisco, Singapore and Stamford. Learn more at http://www.eci.com

