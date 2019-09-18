18.09.2019 02:00:00

Ezoic Unveils New Publisher Success Team, Hires Over 50 New Employees

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ezoic, an AI-driven platform for digital publishers, announces the launch of its new Publisher Success Team to proactively help publishers grow their websites. In July, Ezoic secured $33 million in growth funding backed by Sageview Capital and added nearly 50 new employees in the subsequent months. The announcement of the new team is one many developments Ezoic has invested in to help expand their capabilities for their customers.

Ezoic adds former Google boss as new Vice President of Global Partnerships. Ends newsworthy year on a high note. (PRNewsFoto/Ezoic)

"The creation of the Ezoic Publisher Success Team is a natural evolution to better align the partnerships between our team and our publisher's goals," said Jeff Bernard, Director of Publisher Success at Ezoic. "Deploying a staff of Publisher Success Managers and Analysts allows us to proactively assist publishers. This team is designed to help our publishers achieve their goals faster on our platform." 

The Publisher Success Team was built to help publishers with their strategies, publishing best practices, and to help them align with emerging trends and opportunities. "Putting the publishers' needs and strategies at the forefront of our mission is paramount to this new team," says Bernard.

A major benefit of the Publisher Success Team to Ezoic publishers will be an improved and dedicated focus of helping them leverage all the features Ezoic has to offer. "Oftentimes we see publishers exclusively using Ad Tester, but there's a lot of value provided through other products like Big Data Analytics and the Site Speed app. By helping publishers understand the value of everything we have to offer, we think they'll find greater success. It's a win-win," said Jan Creidenberg, Director of Publisher Success at Ezoic.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ezoic-unveils-new-publisher-success-team-hires-over-50-new-employees-300920185.html

SOURCE Ezoic

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Handel endet mit leichtem Plus -- ATX schließt etwas tiefer -- DAX verlässt Handel wenig verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag schwächer. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte um den Vortagesschluss. An der Wall Street dominierte am Dienstag Zurückhaltung. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte zeigten sich von politischer Unsicherheit belastet.

Nachrichten

pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB