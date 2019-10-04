ezPaycheck 2019 Payroll Software Is Now Available For $69 In October On Amazon.com

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Customer's purchasing and checking out through Amazon.com during the month of October are eligible to receive a discount for ezPaycheck 2019 payroll software.Halfpricesoft.com developer's lowered the cost for the 2019 version to $69.00.

"ezPaycheck 2019 payroll software is now available for $69 for the month of October when checking out through Amazon.com for a limited time." said Halfpricesoft.com Founder, Dr. Ge.

ezPaycheck can calculate payroll taxes, print paychecks, generate tax reports, fill and printing tax forms, W2, W3, 940 and 941. It also comes with flexible tax options and payroll for special needs of churches and nonprofits.

EzPayCheck's many time and money saving features include:



Updated tax tables and tax rates for all 50 states, Washington D.C. , and federal taxes

Available on Amazon.com and Halfpricesoft.com for customer convenience

Print paychecks in choice of check formats: check-in-middle, check-on-bottom or check-on-top

Print paychecks with stubs on blank check stock or pre-printed checks

Print Forms W2, W3, 940 and 941 Please note: Copy A preprinted forms needed for W2 and W3

Mask employee Social Security numbers on check stubs

Customizable deductions and withholding for unique needs -- ideal for churches and nonprofits

Versatile reporting features

Data export for use with Halfpricesoft.com's ezW2 or other compatible software

Auto-fill for check data that speeds up payroll

Supports multiple accounts at no extra charge

To start the 30-day test drive, visit the site at: https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp

About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software,

including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

