04.10.2019 14:00:00
ezPaycheck 2019 Payroll Software Is Now Available For $69 In October On Amazon.com
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Customer's purchasing and checking out through Amazon.com during the month of October are eligible to receive a discount for ezPaycheck 2019 payroll software.Halfpricesoft.com developer's lowered the cost for the 2019 version to $69.00.
"ezPaycheck 2019 payroll software is now available for $69 for the month of October when checking out through Amazon.com for a limited time." said Halfpricesoft.com Founder, Dr. Ge.
ezPaycheck can calculate payroll taxes, print paychecks, generate tax reports, fill and printing tax forms, W2, W3, 940 and 941. It also comes with flexible tax options and payroll for special needs of churches and nonprofits.
EzPayCheck's many time and money saving features include:
- Updated tax tables and tax rates for all 50 states, Washington D.C., and federal taxes
- Available on Amazon.com and Halfpricesoft.com for customer convenience
- Print paychecks in choice of check formats: check-in-middle, check-on-bottom or check-on-top
- Print paychecks with stubs on blank check stock or pre-printed checks
- Print Forms W2, W3, 940 and 941 Please note: Copy A preprinted forms needed for W2 and W3
- Mask employee Social Security numbers on check stubs
- Customizable deductions and withholding for unique needs -- ideal for churches and nonprofits
- Versatile reporting features
- Data export for use with Halfpricesoft.com's ezW2 or other compatible software
- Auto-fill for check data that speeds up payroll
- Supports multiple accounts at no extra charge
To start the 30-day test drive, visit the site at: https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp
About halfpricesoft.com
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software,
including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
Contact Information
Casey Yang, Director
Halfpricesoft.com
8201 164th Ave NE, Suite 200
Redmond, WA 98052
Email: contact@halfpricesoft.com
Fax: (866) 909-6448
http://www.halfpricesoft.com/
SOURCE halfpricesoft.com
