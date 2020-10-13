EZVIZ Announces 2020 Prime Day Deals on the Most Desired Security Cameras

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EZVIZ, the award-wining smart home security brand, is offering the best annual sales during Amazon Prime Day 2020. Beginning today to Oct. 18, EZVIZ offers up to 40% off their most desired products for families and business owners who plan to upgrade the protection system. Best deals range from the revolutionary C3X color night vision camera which has been selected by numerous tech publications as the Best Outdoor Security Camera for 2020, to the battery-operated 100% wireless C3A camera family.

EZVIZ is running promotions across all Amazon sites:

US - https://amzn.to/3dgDUV5

UK - https://amzn.to/34Ko29B

Spain - https://amzn.to/34I3bUt

Germany - https://amzn.to/34MTUKC

France - https://amzn.to/3luLMW7

Italy - https://amzn.to/3dgEPF1

Australia - https://amzn.to/36eQ2V9

EZVIZ C3X dual-lens color night vision camera with built-in AI

Up to 36% OFF

Les Numeriques Editor's Pick

Editor's Pick Tech Aeris Editor's Choice 2020

Editor's Choice 2020 Excellent color night vision

Person and vehicle detection

Line-crossing detection

Customizable detection zones and warning audio

Weather-proof design

Two-way talk

EZVIZ C3N outdoor cam with color night vision

Up to 30% OFF

Real Homes Best Security Camera to protect your house

Best Security Camera to protect your house Smart Spotlight Color Night Vision

Intelligent Person Detection

Customizable Detection Zones

IP67 Waterproof

EZVIZ C3A Battery Camera Duo/Triple

Up to 40% OFF

100% Wire-free

Long-lasting battery life for months of protection

Two-way audio

PIR motion detection

Real-time notifications

EZVIZ C1C / C1 mini. One product in two shapes.

Up to 30% OFF

T3: best cheap security camera 2020

1080p video with 40ft super night vision

Customizable detection zones

Two-way talk

Magnetic base

EZVIZ C6CN Pan Tilt Camera

Up to 40% OFF

1080p video and 360° coverage

Night vision up to 33ft.

Auto motion tracking and instant notifications

Full-duplex two-way audio

Privacy shutter

Supporting Alexa and Hey Google, all the above EZVIZ products are WiFi enabled. Every EZVIZ camera has a MicroSD card slot for up to 256GB local storage. Users can also subscribe to their CloudPlay storage for up to 30-day free trial. The easy-to-use EZVIZ App lets users view live video, playback, receive motion alerts, customize detection zones, set encryption code, and share camera access securely with family.

Learn more about EZVIZ.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1311545/EZVIZ_Amazon_Prime_Day_2020.jpg