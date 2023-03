F45 Training Appoints Tom Dowd As New CEO

(RTTNews) - F45 Training Holdings Inc. (FXLV), a fitness franchisor, said on Thursday that it has appointed Tom Dowd as new Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.

Dowd, one of the early investors in F24, will succeed outgoing interim CEO Ben Coates. Coates will remain as director in the company after he steps down from his interim role.

The new CEO spent 25 years at GNC Holdings in a variety of executive leadership roles. Most recently, he co-founded Performance Inspired, an active lifestyle nutrition company.