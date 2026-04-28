F5 Networks Aktie
WKN: 922977 / ISIN: US3156161024
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28.04.2026 22:40:22
F5, Inc. Announces Rise In Q2 Income
(RTTNews) - F5, Inc. (FFIV) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year
The company's bottom line came in at $147.75 million, or $2.58 per share. This compares with $145.53 million, or $2.48 per share, last year.
Excluding items, F5, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $223.19 million or $3.90 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 11.0% to $811.70 million from $731.12 million last year.
F5, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $147.75 Mln. vs. $145.53 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.58 vs. $2.48 last year. -Revenue: $811.70 Mln vs. $731.12 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 3.91 To $ 4.03 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 820 M To $ 840 M Full year EPS guidance: $ 16.25 To $ 16.55 Full year revenue guidance: 7 % To 8 %
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