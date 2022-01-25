F5 Networks Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $93.56 million, or $1.54 per share. This compares with $87.68 million, or $1.43 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, F5 Networks Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $179.03 million or $2.89 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.0% to $687.10 million from $624.62 million last year.

F5 Networks Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $93.56 Mln. vs. $87.68 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.54 vs. $1.43 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.78 -Revenue (Q1): $687.10 Mln vs. $624.62 Mln last year.