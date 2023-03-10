|
10.03.2023 21:54:52
FAA Approves Boeing To Resume Deliveries Of 787 Dreamliners
(RTTNews) - Boeing Co. (BA) is set to resume deliveries of its 787 Dreamliners as early as next week, the Federal Aviation Administration said Friday.
The airline maker had last month temporarily stopped deliveries of its 787 Dreamliners as directed by the FAA, pending an additional analysis on a fuselage component.
"Boeing addressed the FAA's concerns," the agency said in a statement. "The FAA may resume issuing airworthiness certificates next week."
Boeing earlier Friday said it completed the work needed to resume deliveries of planes to airlines and other customers.
"We have completed the necessary analysis that confirms the airplane continues to meet all relevant requirements and does not require production or fleet action," a Boeing spokesperson said. "The FAA will determine when 787 ticketing and deliveries resume, and we are working with our customers on delivery timing."
On February 23, Boeing said, "In reviewing certification records, Boeing discovered an analysis error by our supplier related to the 787 forward pressure bulkhead. We notified the FAA and have paused 787 deliveries while we complete the required analysis and documentation."
Boeing previously had faced serious issues related to its 787 Dreamliners over certain manufacturing defects.
