24.04.2023 22:38:43
FAANG Stock Pain Ahead? Tech Earnings This Week: Microsoft, Google, Meta, Amazon, and More!
A whopping 180 companies in the S&P 500 report earnings the week of April 24. That's over 35%! Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Meta (NASDAQ: META), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) all report earnings this week. Which tech titans will stand triumphant? Watch the video below for an earnings preview for each company. *Stock prices used were the morning prices of April 24, 2023. The video was published on April 24, 2023.Continue reading
