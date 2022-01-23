FAANG Stocks: 2022 Winners and Losers

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

FAANG stocks -- essentially the top five stocks of the tech sector -- as a group cooled off in 2021. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) led the group of growth stocks with a 65% return for the year, followed by Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) near-34% return. The rest of the group -- Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) -- all underperformed the S&P 500 index, which returned nearly 27% for the year. Amazon stock was the biggest underperformer of the year, climbing just 2.4% in 2021.But investors should always be looking forward, so here's what they can expect from the FAANG stocks in 2022.Image source: Getty Images.