20.04.2023 07:00:52
Fabian Rupprecht to become new Group CEO of Helvetia
Fabian Rupprecht will join Helvetia as Chairman of the Executive Management and Group CEO on 1 October 2023. The German-Swiss dual national has extensive insurance experience in Helvetia's key markets and is currently CEO International Insurance and a member of the Management Board at the Dutch NN Group.
The Helvetia Board of Directors is to appoint Fabian Rupprecht as Chairman of the Executive Management and Group CEO. Fabian Rupprecht has served as CEO International Insurance and a member of the Management Board of the Dutch NN Group since 2018. The 53-year-old had previously held various international management roles at AXA Group, including as CEO of the MEA Region (Middle East and Africa) and CFO for Emerging Markets and the Mediterranean Region. During his 28-year career in the insurance sector, he has also worked in the life and non-life insurance businesses. Fabian Rupprecht is a German-Swiss dual national and is at home in Switzerland. He studied at WHU Otto Beisheim School of Management in Koblenz, where he attained a degree in business management with a specialisation in finance and controlling.
"With Fabian Rupprecht, we are delighted to have gained an outstanding management figure with extensive experience in the insurance business for the Helvetia Group. In recent years, Fabian Rupprecht has successfully led and further developed the international division of NN Group. His past experience means he is also familiar with the Spain and Switzerland markets, which are important for Helvetia", explains Thomas Schmuckli, Chair of the Board of Directors of Helvetia. "The Board of Directors is looking forward to working together with Fabian Rupprecht and all employees in continuing to successfully shape the future of the company. We would like to wish Fabian Rupprecht much success and satisfaction in his new role", adds Thomas Schmuckli. In taking on the role as Group CEO on 1 October 2023, Fabian Rupprecht will succeed Philipp Gmür, who at the end of 2022 announced his departure after 30 years at the Helvetia Group. Thomas Schmuckli: "I would like to take this opportunity to thank Philipp Gmür for his great contribution and the dedication he has shown to successfully developing Helvetia over the past three decades."
The decision on the successor as Group CEO of Helvetia is subject to the approval of the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA).
