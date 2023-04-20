Helvetia Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Fabian Rupprecht to become new Group CEO of Helvetia



20-Apr-2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

St.Gallen, 20 April 2023

Fabian Rupprecht will join Helvetia as Chairman of the Executive Management and Group CEO on 1 October 2023. The German-Swiss dual national has extensive insurance experience in Helvetia's key markets and is currently CEO International Insurance and a member of the Management Board at the Dutch NN Group. The Helvetia Board of Directors is to appoint Fabian Rupprecht as Chairman of the Executive Management and Group CEO. Fabian Rupprecht has served as CEO International Insurance and a member of the Management Board of the Dutch NN Group since 2018. The 53-year-old had previously held various international management roles at AXA Group, including as CEO of the MEA Region (Middle East and Africa) and CFO for Emerging Markets and the Mediterranean Region. During his 28-year career in the insurance sector, he has also worked in the life and non-life insurance businesses. Fabian Rupprecht is a German-Swiss dual national and is at home in Switzerland. He studied at WHU Otto Beisheim School of Management in Koblenz, where he attained a degree in business management with a specialisation in finance and controlling. "With Fabian Rupprecht, we are delighted to have gained an outstanding management figure with extensive experience in the insurance business for the Helvetia Group. In recent years, Fabian Rupprecht has successfully led and further developed the international division of NN Group. His past experience means he is also familiar with the Spain and Switzerland markets, which are important for Helvetia", explains Thomas Schmuckli, Chair of the Board of Directors of Helvetia. "The Board of Directors is looking forward to working together with Fabian Rupprecht and all employees in continuing to successfully shape the future of the company. We would like to wish Fabian Rupprecht much success and satisfaction in his new role", adds Thomas Schmuckli. In taking on the role as Group CEO on 1 October 2023, Fabian Rupprecht will succeed Philipp Gmür, who at the end of 2022 announced his departure after 30 years at the Helvetia Group. Thomas Schmuckli: "I would like to take this opportunity to thank Philipp Gmür for his great contribution and the dedication he has shown to successfully developing Helvetia over the past three decades." The decision on the successor as Group CEO of Helvetia is subject to the approval of the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA). Analysts Philipp Schüpbach

Head of Investor Relations Phone: +41 58 280 59 23

investor.relations@helvetia.ch Media Jonas Grossniklaus

Head of Corporate Communications Phone: +41 58 280 50 33

media.relations@helvetia.ch About Helvetia Group

Helvetia Group, with its headquarters in St. Gallen, has grown since 1858 to become a successful insurance group with over 12,000 employees and more than 7 million customers. It has been enabling its customers to seize opportunities and minimise risks for all that time Helvetia is there for them when it matters. Helvetia is the best partner and is present everywhere that protection needs arise, with insurance, pension and investment solutions from a single source as well as simple products and processes. The insurance group knows the business, from mobile phone insurance and insurance cover for the Gotthard Base Tunnel to the long-term investment of customer assets. Helvetia develops and opens up new business models with enthusiasm and drives forward its own business in a powerful and future-oriented manner. It acts with foresight and responsibility in everything it does: for the benefit of its shareholders, customers and employees as well as its partners, society and the environment.

Helvetia is the leading all-lines insurer in Switzerland. In the Europe segment comprising Germany, Italy, Austria and Spain, the company has firmly rooted market positions for generating above-average growth. In the Specialty Markets segment, Helvetia offers tailored special insurance and reinsurance cover worldwide. With a business volume of CHF 11.1 billion, Helvetia generated IFRS net income after tax of CHF 614.4 million in the 2022 financial year. The shares of Helvetia Holding AG are traded on SIX Swiss Exchange. Cautionary note

End of Inside Information