fabric Names Former Afterpay Executive Ben Pressley as Chief Revenue Officer

Commerce and payments veteran to lead fabric's revenue-related functions as the company shifts focus to global expansion

The hire follows fabric's recent Series C funding announcement and achievement of unicorn status

SEATTLE, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- fabric , a headless commerce platform purpose-built for growth, today announced the hiring of Ben Pressley as Chief Revenue Officer. Pressley joins fabric from Afterpay, where he was Executive Vice President of Sales, Operations and Strategy. He will report directly to CEO Faisal Masud and oversee revenue-generating functions related to fabric's suite of headless products, including the revenue and partnerships teams.

"fabric is a leader in inventing the future of digital commerce: headless, modular, composable, and scalable–everything that legacy systems are not," said Ben Pressely. "Companies selling digitally are moving quickly to modernize their commerce platforms, and I am both thrilled and excited to join fabric at this critical moment and work alongside such an accomplished team."

Pressley spent four years at Afterpay, where he helped the company acquire millions of global customers and secure tens of thousands of merchant partners. Prior to Afterpay, he was the Vice President of Sales, Customer Success and Professional Services at open-source e-commerce platform Magento for six years. At Magento, Pressley ensured the strategic alignment of Magento products and services with customers adapting to the rapidly changing commerce environment.

"The retail and digital commerce knowledge that Ben brings from his time at Afterpay and Magento will be invaluable to our executive team and fabric at large," said Faisal Masud, CEO of fabric. "We are expanding fabric globally with the goal of addressing the unique service needs of regional customers and teams, and Ben's insights and strategic expertise will power those efforts. fabric is already well underway in changing how retailers and brands think of their commerce platforms, and our growing roster of industry experts best positions ourselves to invent the future of commerce."

Pressley's hire follows fabric's recent announcement that it raised a $140 million Series C round, led by SoftBank, which puts the company at an approximate valuation of $1.5 billion. Funds from the round will be used to accelerate product development largely through automation and intelligence, and for geographic expansion. Pressley also joins a wave of executive hires at fabric in recent months, with the addition of former Amazon executives Craig Berman as SVP Corporate Marketing; Chandra Shekar Neti as Head of APAC and VP of Software Engineering, APAC; Stacy Saal, COO; Val Rupp, CPO; former Cisco executive Karen Brewer as CMO; and former Restoration Hardware executive Prakash Muppirala as EVP of Platform Solutions and Customer Success. All bring several decades of retail and digital commerce experience to fabric.

About fabric

fabric is a key component of the modern commerce stack. By democratizing access to best-in-class digital commerce tooling, fabric allows merchants who aren't served well by Shopify, Oracle, or Salesforce (and other hosted platforms) to thrive in an e-commerce world. Customers like BuildDirect, GNC, and MSC trust fabric for its open and modular design that allows them to be live within just a few months without having to replatform. fabric is a force multiplier on retailers' existing technology investments proven to grow digital revenue by up to 3x. Headquartered in the Cloud Capital Seattle, Washington, with offices and customers around the world, fabric is backed by SoftBank, Glynn Capital, Forerunner Ventures, Stripes, B Capital Group, Greycroft, Norwest Venture Partners, Redpoint Ventures, Sierra Ventures, Innovation Global Capital, Ascend Venture Capital, and Expa. To learn more, visit https://fabric.inc.

