Fabrinet's 51% Growth Comes at a Cash Cost: Rapid Earnings Reaction

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) grew revenue 51% to about $1.47 billion in its fiscal first quarter, above the top of its own guidance range. Shares rose about 10% in after-hours trading. The demand is real, but this growth phase is eating cash. Fabrinet built inventory and factory capacity so fast that free cash flow turned negative and it took on debt.

Costs didn't cause the gap between sales growth and GAAP profit growth. Operating income grew faster than sales. Taxes and a write-down did the damage. Fabrinet booked a charge for the new global minimum tax and a loss on a private stake, then left both out of adjusted EPS. The write-down may be a one-off, but the tax isn't. Second-quarter guidance excludes another $0.60 per share for it, so GAAP earnings are the better guide to what owners keep.

The cash drain is the price of scaling. A contract manufacturer buys parts and builds capacity before customers pay. Capital spending more than tripled to about $159 million, while inventory and receivables swelled. Fabrinet sold short-term investments and drew loans that weren't on its balance sheet in June to cover the gap.

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