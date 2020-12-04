DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the Social Media industry "Facebook Acquires Kustomer for $1 Billion: The Customer-service Platforms Specialist"

Facebook announced on Monday they were acquiring Kustomer, a startup company that specialises in customer-service platforms. The Wall Street Journal reported that the deal was for just over $1 billion.



News agencies reported the acquisition of a business software company as part of Facebook's push to advertise and sell goods through their social media network. In the past, Facebook has primarily acquired consumer-centric companies like gif catalog company Giphy in May 2020 and Spanish cloud video gaming company PlayGiga in December 2019. The company makes 99 percent of their revenue through advertising.



The New York-based Kustomer was founded in 2015, and has raised about $173 million, according to Crunchbase.



View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/facebook-acquires-kustomer-for-1-billion-the-customer-service-platforms-specialist-301186531.html

SOURCE Research and Markets