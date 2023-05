Facebook and WhatsApp owner urged by UK bank to act on fraud as scams soar

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

TSB says 80% of cases in its main fraud categories come from scams on Meta platforms including InstagramMeta has been urged to take action to protect customers from fraud, after TSB said scams via the social media company’s platforms Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram have soared.The UK bank said there had been a huge jump in the number of scams originating from Meta-owned sites and apps, releasing research that shows they now account for 80% of cases within TSB’s three largest fraud categories: impersonation, purchase and investment. Continue reading...