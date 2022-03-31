Facebook is Paying a Political Consulting Firm to Smear TikTok

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There's the Spider-Man pointing meme. There's the meme of comedian Tim Robinson, dressed as a hot dog, asking who crashed the hot dog car he obviously just crashed. Both of them are tried-and-true standards for any social media poster. And both of them apply here.On Wednesday, The Washington Post published the explosive revelation that Facebook has hired a DC political consulting firm to run a national campaign to turn the public against emerging competitor TikTok. The campaign has already blamed TikTok for false rumors that originated on -- where else? -- Facebook.Continue reading