10.10.2022 06:09:17
Facebook Parent's New VR Headset Out This Week: All We Know About Meta Quest Pro
Meta Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) is expected to unveil its next headset — the Quest Pro — during the Meta Connect 2022 conference on Oct. 11. This device has a professional mixed reality (MR) focus, putting it in contrast with the consumer-oriented virtual reality-focused headsets released so far by the firm.What Happened: The Meta Quest Pro — which went by its codename "Project Cambria" — appears to not have many secrets despite not having yet launched to the public. A recently leaked video seemingly shows off the final Meta Quest Pro design, and box art that appears to confirm the name and the belief that it will launch at the Connect conference is based on the fact that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said during a "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast episode that it would launch on that occasion.This will be a productivity headset designed to complement and even replace a laptop with a strong focus on videoconferencing. It will feature advanced sensors that will be able to capture the user's facial expressions so that they can be replicated by their avatar in the metaverse.Zuckerberg promised that the device would allow using multiple virtual screens while also being able to see — and interact with — one's environment and use ...Full story available on Benzinga.com
