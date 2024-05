Facebook refused to take down fake account, says TikTok star

Grace Wolstenholme tried to persuade Meta to take down the fraudulent page, which was trying to make money by copying her posts, for five monthsA young social media star with cerebral palsy says Facebook refused to take action after scammers used her content to set up a fake account and make money from her fans.Grace Wolstenholme, 20, who has 1.3m followers on TikTok, says she has lost income from not posting videos after she was advised by the police to stop. Content she put on TikTok and on Instagram was being stolen and posted on Facebook by someone pretending to be her. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel