02.07.2022 13:55:00
Facebook Slams the Brakes on Hiring: Should You Sell Meta Stock?
Things are going from bad to worse for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META).The Facebook parent is coming off the slowest growth in its history, with revenue up just 7% in the first quarter, and the company said that growth will be even slower in the second quarter. Meta is facing a swirl of challenges, including Apple's crackdown on ad targeting, the rise of TikTok, tightening privacy laws in Europe, headwinds in digital advertising, and a questionable rebrand to prioritize its metaverse business, Reality Labs, which is currently a giant money pit.Continue reading
