Facemoji Keyboard Unveils New Facemoji AI 4.0 Feature, Powered by Generative AI

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Facemoji Keyboard, the world's first content-creation keyboard with rich in-app resources, announced today the launch of Facemoji AI 4.0, the latest version of Facemoji AI that leverages generative artificial intelligence (AI) to offer new and enhanced ways for users to interact with the app and each other.

Available now on iOS and Android, Facemoji AI 4.0 enables one new and one enhanced AI-generated feature.

The new feature, Ask AI, is a chatbot function, which utilizes AI to automatically generate a response to users' questions, from telling a joke to translating text to other languages.

The upgraded Write feature is designed to help users express themselves via text and social media by automatically crafting messages with six messaging functions: Chat, Comment, Caption, Celebrity, Rizz and Email.

With Chat and Rizz, users can try out different tones to add fun language to their messages, whereas with Celebrity, users can craft messages that sound like well-known stars. Additionally, users can select the Email function to quickly generate custom emails with just a few keywords.

"Across the globe, people are increasingly incorporating generative AI into their everyday lives to streamline communications and workstreams and ultimately improve their wellbeing," said Natalia Lin, Product Lead at Facemoji Keyboard. "Facemoji is continuously making efforts to bring our users the most creative, trendiest ways to express themselves. We innovatively integrate generative AI into the input method, because we believe that this can help users communicate and interact more easily and joyfully."

Facemoji Keyboard has over 550 million global downloads and is available to users in 190+ countries and regions for free on Android or iOS.

