Fact or Fiction: Congress Stole From Social Security and Should Return the Money It's Taken, With Interest

For most Americans, Social Security income is a necessity to cover their expenses during their golden years. In 22 years of annual polling from Gallup, no fewer than 80% of then-current retirees noted a reliance, in some capacity, on their monthly Social Security benefit to make ends meet.That's what makes this next statement so worrisome: Social Security is in trouble.America's leading retirement program is facing the prospect of sweeping benefit cuts in under a decade, and the finger-pointing as to how this illustrious program got into this mess has begun.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel