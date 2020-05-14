FACTON Publishes a White Paper on New Mobility and How Current Trends Influence Profitability in the Automotive Industry

TROY, Mich., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Connected and autonomous driving, electric cars and mobility-as-a-service push the transformation of the automotive industry. Each trend puts the competitiveness of companies to the test and influences their profitability. The required investments in mobility trends such as autonomous, connected, electric, shared (ACES) coincide with the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic. Production stops and collapsing sales figures are putting pressure on the margins and cash flow of automotive manufacturers and suppliers.

"Companies with efficient costing processes and clear cost structures will be better able to cope with disruptive times such as those we are currently experiencing in the automotive industry. The mobility of the future requires more than ever cost transparency and a deep understanding of the costs of products and production technologies," commented Alexander M. Swoboda, CEO of FACTON.

The white paper describes:



The mobility of the future is the interaction of ACES

ACES technologies set new requirements for cost calculation

Autonomous driving implies a demanding and expensive vehicle development

Connected cars generate a lot of new data and make cost calculations more complex

Electric vehicles, lightweight construction and battery technology require an understanding of new technologies and cost models

Carsharing has the potential to change the OEM's position in the supply chain

Profitable calculation of future mobility through standardization and digitization of cost management

The publication is available free of charge on the FACTON website: https://www.facton.com/resources/white-paper-aces-technologies.

About FACTON

The FACTON EPC Suite is the leading Enterprise Product Costing (EPC) solution for the automotive, aerospace, mechanical engineering, and electronics industries. Its specific solutions offer robust answers to the requirements of executive management and individual departments within the enterprise. FACTON EPC enables standardized, enterprise-wide costing independent of location and department for maximum product cost transparency throughout every phase of the product lifecycle. Businesses accelerate their costing, achieve pinpoint cost accuracy, and secure their profitability.

FACTON GmbH was founded in 1998 and has locations in Potsdam, Dresden, Stuttgart and Detroit. Hasso Plattner, founder and chairman of the supervisory board of SAP SE & Co. KG, has supported this innovative company since 2006. The international portfolio of customers includes Airbus, Mahle Behr, Deutz, MANN+HUMMEL, Porsche, Ford Motor Company, and other renowned OEMs.

