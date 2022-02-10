FactSet Announces 2022 Investor Day

NORWALK, Conn., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Factset Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) (NASDAQ:FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading services, today announced that it will host an Investor Day on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. EST. The event will be dually hosted in New York City and via livestream. FactSet will provide an in-depth look into the Company’s strategy, industry dynamics, growth initiatives across workflow solutions, and financial outlook. There will also be demonstrations of FactSet’s broad suite of solutions across the investment lifecycle, as well as question and answer sessions.



The conference is by invitation only, and registration is required. Investment professionals interested in attending the event virtually or in-person can request an invitation via FactSet’s Investor Day website. Following the event, an archived webcast with the accompanying slides will be available at investor.factset.com.

