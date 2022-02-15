FactSet Announces Commencement of Senior Notes Offering

NORWALK, Conn., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Factset Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) (NASDAQ: FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading services, announced today the commencement of an offering of a series of five-year senior notes and a series of ten-year senior notes (collectively, the "Notes”) pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”). The Notes will be senior unsecured obligations of FactSet Research Systems Inc.



FactSet intends to use the net proceeds of the offering, together with borrowings under its proposed new senior unsecured credit facilities and cash on hand, to (a) finance the consideration for the proposed acquisition of CUSIP Global Services from S&P Global Inc. (the "CGS Transaction”), (b) refinance FactSet’s existing credit facilities and (c) pay transaction fees related to the proposed CGS Transaction.

BofA Securities, Inc. and PNC Capital Markets LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus, which is filed as part of FactSet’s effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3, copies of which may be obtained by calling BofA Securities at 1-800-294-1322 or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com or PNC Capital Markets LLC at 1-855-881-0697. You may also obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

This press release will not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the notes or the guarantees in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations, assumptions, estimates, forecasts, and projections about industries in which FactSet operates, FactSet’s future performance, future events and circumstances, and the beliefs and assumptions of management. All statements that address expectations, guidance, outlook or projections about the future, including statements about the Company's strategy for growth, product development, revenues, future financial results, anticipated growth, market position, subscriptions, expected expenditures, trends in FactSet’s business and financial results, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words like "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "should," "indicates," "continues," "may" and similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements such as that (i) FactSet intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to finance a portion of the consideration for the proposed CGS Transaction, to refinance FactSet's existing credit facilities, and to pay transaction fees related to the proposed CGS Transaction, (ii) the offering is expected to close on March 1, 2022 and (iii) statements about the proposed CGS Transaction. Many factors, including those discussed more fully in FactSet's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, particularly its latest annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, as well as others, could cause results to differ materially from those stated. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and FactSet assumes no duty to and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements, and future results could differ materially from historical performance.

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE: FDS | NASDAQ: FDS) delivers superior content, analytics, and flexible technology to help more than 162,000 users see and seize opportunity sooner. We give investment professionals the edge to outperform with informed insights, workflow solutions across the portfolio lifecycle, and industry-leading support from dedicated specialists. We're proud to have been recognized with multiple awards for our analytical and data-driven solutions, with the distinction of having been recently added to the S&P 500, and repeatedly scored 100 by the Human Rights Campaign® Corporate Equality Index for our LGBTQ+ inclusive policies and practices. Subscribe to our thought leadership blog to get fresh insight delivered daily at insight.factset.com. Learn more a www.factset.com and follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/factset

FactSet

Investor Relations Contact:

Kendra Brown

+1.203.810.2684

kbrown@factset.com

Media Contact:

Lisa Knoll

+1.203.810.1327

lknoll@factset.com