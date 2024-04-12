Regulated information

Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 12 April 2024 – 8AM CET

Fagron publishes agenda for 2024 annual shareholders meeting and extraordinary general meeting

The Board of Directors of Fagron NV invites shareholders to attend Fagron’s annual general meeting of shareholders and the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on Monday 13 May 2024.

Agenda

The agenda includes the discussion of the annual report, the approval of the annual financial statements and the dividend proposal of €0.30 for the financial year 2023, and the approval of the remuneration policy. The remuneration policy provides for an increase in the annual remuneration of the non-executive directors. Furthermore, the agenda includes the proposal to reappoint Robert ten Hoedt as independent, non-executive director. The full agenda and further details can be found in the meeting documents.

Meeting and meeting documents

Fagron’s annual general meeting of shareholders will be held at its statutory seat, Venecoweg 20A, 9810, Nazareth (Belgium) and by audio and video conference on Monday 13 May 2024 at 3PM CET. Immediately thereafter, the extraordinary general meeting will be held in the presence of associated civil-law notary Stijn Raes.

The convocation, including the agenda, and other documents related to both general meetings of shareholders can be found on the Fagron website.

Further information

Karen Berg

Global Investor Relations Manager

Tel. +31 6 53 44 91 99

karen.berg@fagron.com

About Fagron

Fagron is a leading global company active in pharmaceutical compounding, focusing on delivering personalized medicine to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients in more than 30 countries around the world.

Belgian company Fagron NV has its registered office in Nazareth and is listed on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker symbol ‘FAGR’. Fagron’s operational activities are managed by the Dutch company Fagron BV, which is headquartered in Rotterdam.

In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.

