Regulated information

Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 7 April 2023 – 8AM CET

Fagron publishes agenda for annual shareholders meeting

The Board of Directors of Fagron NV invites shareholders and other persons authorized to attend general meetings to attend Fagron’s annual general meeting of shareholders on Monday 8 May 2023.

Agenda

The agenda includes the discussion of the annual report, the approval of the annual financial statements and the dividend proposal of €0.25 for the fiscal year 2022, and the approval of the remuneration policy. The remuneration policy provides for a long-term incentive plan for the members of Fagron’s executive leadership team, including the CEO and the CFO, based on the award of performance shares. Furthermore, the agenda includes several appointments:

The proposal to appoint Klaus Röhrig as non-executive director.

The proposal to reappoint AHOK BV, permanently represented by Mr. Koen Hoffman, as independent, non-executive director.

The proposal to approve the cooptation of and to appoint Els Vandecandelaere LLC, permanently represented by Els Vandecandelaere, as independent, non-executive director.

The full agenda and further details can be found in the meeting documents.

On the day of the shareholders’ meetings Management Deprez BV, represented by Veerle Deprez, will step down as independent, non-executive director.

Meeting and meeting documents

Fagron’s annual general meeting of shareholders will be held at its statutory seat, Venecoweg 20A, 9810, Nazareth (Belgium) and by audio and video conference on Monday 8 May 2023 at 3PM CET.

The convocation, including the agenda, and other documents related to the annual general meeting can be found on the Fagron website.

Further information

Karen Berg

Global Investor Relations Manager

Tel. +31 6 53 44 91 99

karen.berg@fagron.com

About Fagron

Fagron is a leading global company active in pharmaceutical compounding, focusing on delivering personalized medicine to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics and patients in more than 30 countries around the world.

Belgian company Fagron NV has its registered office in Nazareth and is listed on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker symbol ‘FAGR’. Fagron’s operational activities are managed by the Dutch company Fagron BV, which is headquartered in Rotterdam.

In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.

