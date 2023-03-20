|
20.03.2023 08:00:00
Fagron publishes annual report 2022
Regulated information
Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 20 March 2023 – 8:00 AM CET
Fagron, the leading global player in pharmaceutical compounding, today publishes its annual report 2022. Discussion of the annual report and the approval of the financial statements will be put on the agenda of the annual general meeting of shareholders early May.
The annual report is available in the official Dutch version and in English translation on Fagron’s website.
Further information
Karen Berg
Global Investor Relations Manager
Tel. +31 6 53 44 91 99
karen.berg@fagron.com
About Fagron
Fagron is a leading global company active in pharmaceutical compounding, focusing on delivering personalized medicine to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics and patients in more than 30 countries around the world.
Belgian company Fagron NV has its registered office in Nazareth and is listed on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker symbol ‘FAGR’. Fagron’s operational activities are managed by the Dutch company Fagron BV, which is headquartered in Rotterdam.
In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.
Please open the link below for the press release:
