|
14.03.2024 18:30:00
Fagron publishes annual report 2023
Regulated information
Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 14 March 2024 – 6:30 PM CET
Fagron publishes annual report 2023
Fagron, the leading global player in pharmaceutical compounding, today publishes its annual report 2023. Discussion of the annual report and the approval of the financial statements will be put on the agenda of the annual general meeting of shareholders scheduled for 13 May 2024.
The annual report is available in the official Dutch version and in English translation on Fagron’s website.
Further information
Karen Berg
Global Investor Relations Manager
Tel. +31 6 53 44 91 99
karen.berg@fagron.com
About Fagron
Fagron is a leading global company active in pharmaceutical compounding, focusing on delivering personalized medicine to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients in more than 30 countries around the world.
Belgian company Fagron NV has its registered office in Nazareth and is listed on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker symbol ‘FAGR’. Fagron’s operational activities are managed by the Dutch company Fagron BV, which is headquartered in Rotterdam.
In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Fagron SAmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Fagron SAmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Fagron SA
|17,09
|-0,47%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht höher ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich stabil -- US-Börsen schließen schwächer -- Asiens Börsen gehen überwiegend in Rot aus dem Handel
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gewann im Freitagshandel hinzu. Der deutsche Leitindex gab seine Gewinne derweil wieder ab. Die US-Börsen notierten am Freitag leichter. In Fernost ging es zum Wochenschluss mehrheitlich nach unten.