WKN DE: A0M103 / ISIN: BE0003874915

12.05.2025 19:00:00

Fagron shareholders approve all voting items AGM

Regulated information
Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 12 May 2025 – 7PM CET

Fagron shareholders approve all voting items AGM

Fagron, the leading global player in pharmaceutical compounding, held its annual general shareholders meeting today, where all the voting items were approved.

Resolutions
The annual general meeting approved, amongst other things, Fagron’s annual financial statements and dividend proposal of €0.35 per share for the fiscal year 2024, the remuneration policy and the appointment of the statutory auditor for the financial years 2025 up to and including 2027. The meeting also approved the proposed reappointment of Ann Desender BV as independent non-executive director until the annual general meeting of the year 2029.

Meeting and meeting documents
All meeting documents for both meetings are available on Fagron’s website. The minutes of the meetings will also be made available on the website.

Dividend calendar
The dividend calendar is as follows:

  • Ex-dividend date: 19 May 2025
  • Record date: 20 May 2025
  • Payment date: 21 May 2025

Further information
investors@fagron.com

About Fagron
Fagron is a leading global company active in pharmaceutical compounding, focusing on delivering personalized medicine to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients in more than 30 countries around the world.

Belgian company Fagron NV has its registered office in Nazareth and is listed on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker symbol ‘FAGR’. Fagron’s operational activities are managed by the Dutch company Fagron BV, which is headquartered in Rotterdam.

In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.

Attachment


Fagron SA 21,15 -0,94%

