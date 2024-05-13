Regulated information

Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 13 May 2024 – 7PM CET

Fagron shareholders approve all voting items at AGM and EGM

Fagron, the leading global player in pharmaceutical compounding, held its annual general meeting of shareholders and extraordinary general meeting of shareholders today. Both meetings approved all. voting items.

Resolutions

The annual general meeting approved, amongst other things, Fagron’s annual financial statements and dividend proposal of €0.30 per share for the fiscal year 2023, and the remuneration policy. The meeting also approved the proposed reappointment. The extraordinary general meeting approved the renewal of the authorization granted to the board of directors to acquire or dispose of treasury shares.

Meeting and meeting documents

All meeting documents for both meetings are available on Fagron’s website. The minutes of the meetings will also be made available on the website.

Dividend calendar

The dividend calendar is as follows:

Ex-dividend date: 21 May 2024

Record date: 22 May 2024

Payment date: 23 May 2024





Further information

investors@fagron.com

About Fagron

Fagron is a leading global company active in pharmaceutical compounding, focusing on delivering personalized medicine to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients in more than 30 countries around the world.

Belgian company Fagron NV has its registered office in Nazareth and is listed on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker symbol ‘FAGR’. Fagron’s operational activities are managed by the Dutch company Fagron BV, which is headquartered in Rotterdam.

In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.

