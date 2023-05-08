Regulated information

Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 8 May 2023 – 7 PM CET

Fagron shareholders approve majority voting items

Today, Fagron, the leading global player in pharmaceutical compounding, held its annual general meeting of shareholders. The meeting approved the voting items, with the exemption of the proposal to approve the accelerated vesting in case of a public offer on or a change of control over Fagron as provided for in the Performance Share Plan (agenda item 10). This provision will be deleted from the plan.

Resolutions

The meeting approved, amongst other things, Fagron’s annual financial statements and dividend proposal of €0.25 for the fiscal year 2022, and the remuneration policy. The meeting also approved the proposed appointments.

Composition Board of Directors

Following the approved appointments and the stepping down of Management Deprez BV, represented by Veerle Deprez, the Board of Directors currently consists of the following 8 members: AHOK BV, represented by Mr. Koen Hoffman (chair), Rafael Padilla (CEO), Karin de Jong (CFO), Ann Desender, Els Vandecandelaere LLC, represented by Els Vandecandelaere, Robert ten Hoedt, Neeraj Sharma, and Klaus Röhrig.

Meeting and meeting documents

All meeting documents related to the annual general meeting can be found on the Fagron website . The minutes of the meeting will also be made available on the website.

Dividend calendar

The dividend calendar is as follows:

Ex-dividend date: 15 May 2023

Record date: 16 May 2023

Payment date: 17 May 2023

Further information

Karen Berg

Global Investor Relations Manager

Tel. +31 6 53 44 91 99

karen.berg@fagron.com

About Fagron

Fagron is a leading global company active in pharmaceutical compounding, focusing on delivering personalized medicine to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients in more than 30 countries around the world.

Belgian company Fagron NV has its registered office in Nazareth and is listed on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker symbol ‘FAGR’. Fagron’s operational activities are managed by the Dutch company Fagron BV, which is headquartered in Rotterdam.

In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.

Please open the link below for the press release:

Fagron shareholders approve majority voting items