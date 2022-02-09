09.02.2022 17:27:00

Fair Fight Action Announced as a Full Season Sponsor of Wonder Media Network's The Brown Girls Guide to Politics Podcast

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fair Fight Action, the national voting rights organization founded by Stacey Abrams, will sponsor season 8 of The Brown Girls Guide to Politics podcast by Wonder Media Network, a women-founded, mission-driven podcast company.

The Brown Girls Guide To Politics cover art.

In honor of Black History and Women's History month, host A'shanti Gholar will spotlight Black, Brown, and Indigenous women of color who are blazing trails in politics. Guests include Laphonza Butler, the new president of EMILY's List, and Michelle Wu, the first woman of color to serve as mayor of Boston.

Accompanying the sponsorship is a special bonus episode featuring a roundtable discussion with Gholar and Fair Fight leaders who will explore the most pertinent issues facing Black, Brown and Indigenous women.

"Fair Fight Action is overjoyed to be partnering with a group of change makers dedicated to helping bring women and people of color into the fold of our democracy. By meeting voters where they are, we look forward to working together to continue our fight for free and fair elections and ensuring every eligible American — particularly Black and Brown voters — are able to make their voices heard."

 -Fair Fight Action Head of Media and Brand Partnerships Chelsey Hall

New episodes of The Brown Girls Guide to Politics are published every Tuesday.

Contact: Mackenzie Mills
Media Liaison
(702) 884-0496
Mackenzie@wondermedianetwork.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fair-fight-action-announced-as-a-full-season-sponsor-of-wonder-media-networks-the-brown-girls-guide-to-politics-podcast-301478916.html

SOURCE Fair Fight Action; Wonder Media Network

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Staatsanleihen im Fokus: ATX und DAX schwach -- Märkte in Fernost mit Abgaben
Zum Wochenschluss übernehmen die Bären das Ruder am heimischen Markt sowie auch in Deutschland. Die Börsen in Asien bewegen sich am Freitag ebenfalls auf rotem Terrain - Tokio im Feiertag.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen